AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to C$53.25

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

ABSSF opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

