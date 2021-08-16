Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Akouos stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $10.90. 879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,928. Akouos has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $375.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 76.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akouos during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.