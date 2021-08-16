Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKZOY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $42.28 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

