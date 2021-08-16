Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.86 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

