Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.69. 65,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

