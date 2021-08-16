Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 101.6% in July

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.