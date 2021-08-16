Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

BABA stock opened at $184.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

