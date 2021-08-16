Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,769,521 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.21% of ACV Auctions worth $48,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $21.86 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

