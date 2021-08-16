Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,105 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $37,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

