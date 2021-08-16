Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $46,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 173.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $198.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.