Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $43.50 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 376,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.