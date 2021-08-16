Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Equifax worth $38,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equifax by 12.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 714.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 48.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $260.10 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

