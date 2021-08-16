Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded down $15.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,738.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

