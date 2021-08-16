Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,763.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

