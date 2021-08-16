AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

