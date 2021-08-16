AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.