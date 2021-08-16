AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,712,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.64 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

