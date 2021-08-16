AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,414 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,976,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE opened at $26.72 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.