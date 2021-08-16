AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter.

IBD opened at $26.34 on Monday. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33.

