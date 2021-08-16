Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 50.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

