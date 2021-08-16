Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMADY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

AMADY stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.56.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

