AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earns Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of AMC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,953. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

