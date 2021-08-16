American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.61. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

