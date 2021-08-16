American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.40. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.