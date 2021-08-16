American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.40. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

