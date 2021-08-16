American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.78.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock remained flat at $C$4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.32. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

