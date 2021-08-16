American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.61 on Monday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.