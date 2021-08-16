American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of American Realty Investors worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARL traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,578. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

