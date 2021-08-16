American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMNP opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. American Sierra Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

