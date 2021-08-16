AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. AmeriCann has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.99.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

