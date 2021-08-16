AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ACAN opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06. AmeriCann has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.99.
AmeriCann Company Profile
