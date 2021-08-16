Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

EDIT stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

