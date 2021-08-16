Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.