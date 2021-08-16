Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 16,150 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 98.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

CCXI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

