Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,553 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 156.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

