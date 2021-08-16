Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.98. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.