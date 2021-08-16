AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Increased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,966,791. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $105.66 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

