Amy George Sells 4,892 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,392. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

