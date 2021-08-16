Analysts Anticipate Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Baozun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

