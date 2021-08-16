Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 522,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.