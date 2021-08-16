Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HTA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 1,472,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,662. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.