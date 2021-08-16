Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $53.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $222.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $237,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKFN stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 240,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

