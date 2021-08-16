Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,309. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock worth $199,794,332 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

