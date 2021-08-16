Analysts Anticipate Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vitru.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.83 million and a PE ratio of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.