Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $87.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.37 million and the lowest is $82.69 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $340.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $348.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agree Realty by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 246,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

