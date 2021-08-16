Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,473 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,298. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

