Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.05). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

HBM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. 22,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,052. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

