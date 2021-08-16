Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

