Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. 14,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
