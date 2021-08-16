Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KZR. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. 14,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

