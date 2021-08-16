Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce $598.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $639.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $421.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $362,934. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 100,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,056. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

