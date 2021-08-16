Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 302,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. 1,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

