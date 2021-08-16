Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

FOUR traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 5,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,690. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $16,202,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,566,152 shares of company stock valued at $384,439,867 in the last three months. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 507.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

